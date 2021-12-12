Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD pays tribute to Toddy O’Sullivan

Sinn Féin TD for Cork South Central, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, has expressed his condolences following the death of Toddy O’Sullivan.

Teachta Ó Laoghaire said:

“I was very saddened to learn of the death of Toddy O’Sullivan. Toddy was a gent, a Trade Unionist and a fine public representative who never forgot his roots.

“He was a very warm man who was so easy to talk to, had great stories and a no little wisdom. The people of Cork, and particularly the Barrack Street and Lough neighbourhoods were very fond of him and no wonder, he was very friendly and easy company.

“My condolences to his family, his friends and family, and his colleagues in the Labour Party.

“A great GAA man, a staunch Barrsman and a very proud son of the Southside. He will be very sorely missed by so many.”