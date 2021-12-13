McAleer welcomes £20 million boost to regenerate small villages and rural towns

Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has welcomed a £20 million boost to regenerate small villages and rural towns announced by Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey and other Executive Ministers today.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

“I welcome the announcement of a £20 million scheme to help regenerate small towns and villages across the north.

“This funding will also help tackle poverty and isolation and improve access to services for people in rural areas.

“As local businesses rural towns and villages continue to bounce back from the pandemic, this funding will give them a much-needed lift.”