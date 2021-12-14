Louise O’Reilly TD calls for ‘zero-tolerance’ for verbal or physical abuse of retail workers

Speaking today, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Workers’ Rights, Louise O’Reilly TD, has called for the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade, and Employment, the Minister for Justice, and the Garda Commissioner to meet with the Mandate Trade Union to ensure there is a zero-tolerance approach towards the abuse of retail workers.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“For many the Christmas period is an enjoyable and uplifting time, however, it can also be a stressful time.

“This is especially true for retail workers, for whom this is their busiest period.

“The stress that shoppers experience is incomparable to the stress retail workers experience during this period, and it is inexcusable for any shopper to take their frustrations out on a shop worker.

“Unfortunately, according to Mandate Trade Union, which represents 30,000 workers in the retail sector, this is exactly what has been happening this Christmas season.

“Mandate have voiced their concern at the increased level of abuse, physical and verbal, directed towards retail workers.

“This is totally unacceptable – there must be a zero-tolerance approach to the verbal and/or physical abuse of retail workers.

“Employers must do all they can to support their staff from being subject to abuse, but they must also support them when abuse does happen.

“Given the worrying increase of abuse, I would call on the Tánaiste, as Minister responsible for workers’ rights, the Minister for Justice, and the Garda Commissioner to meet with the Mandate Trade Union regarding the situation and ensure workers are protected and there is zero-tolerance approach towards the abuse of retail workers.”