Brexit democratic deficit in north must be addressed - Kearney

Sinn Féin National Chairperson Declan Kearney MLAhas welcomed proposals in a report from the Seanad Brexit Committee calling for a dedicated structure between the Assembly and European Parliament.

The Sinn Féin Brexit spokesperson said:

“I welcome this latest support for a direct link between the northern Assembly and the European Parliament in Brussels.

"In October the Assembly passed a Sinn Féin motion which called for such direct dialogue, to ensure representation of citizens’ views from the north within the European Union institutions.

"The European Parliament also passed a resolution on 23 April calling for ongoing and enhanced dialogue with political representatives and civil society here.

“Direct dialogue is needed to facilitate full communication and representation from those most impacted by Brexit and to give us a role in shaping policy development and legislation relevant to the protocol.

“I discussed these issues with senior MEPs, Bernd Lange and David McAllister, when they visited Belfast on 15 November.

“During this meeting I proposed that an all-party delegation from the Assembly visit Brussels early in 2022 to provide an update on the evolving situation, and explore the development of direct contact between the Assembly and European Parliament.

“We will work with other parties in the Assembly to ensure such a visit goes ahead. It is vital that the north has a direct link with the European Union institutions in order to address the deepening democratic deficit caused by Brexit.”