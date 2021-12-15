Certainty needed on Stardust Inquest venue - Senator Lynn Boylan​

Sinn Féin Senator Lynn Boylan has demanded that the families of the Stardust victims be given certainty ahead of Christmas on the venue for the inquest.

Speaking in the Seanad today, Senator Boylan said:

“On 22nd February the arrangement between the Department of Justice and the RDS will expire.

“While assurances have been given by the Department of Justice that a venue will be secured before then, I think its only fair to say that given the State’s track record on the treatment of the families, this is causing unnecessary stress for them ahead of the Christmas holidays.

“The families deserve to have certainty of not only where the inquest will be located, but also that there will be no delays as a result of the failure to find an appropriate new location or to renew the current arrangement.

“Having a centrally located and fitting location for the largest inquest in the history of the State is essential.

“Families are traveling from lots of different parts of the country, some have mobility issues and it is only right that the inquest is held in a location that can cater for their needs.

“Today, Denise Mitchell TD and myself have written to the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, asking that she give certainty to the families as to the location of the inquest before the Christmas break.”