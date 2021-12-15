Kelly welcomes ruling that PSNI decision not to investigate torture of ‘hooded men’ was unlawful

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has welcomed the announcement by the Supreme Court that the decision by the PSNI to discontinue the investigation into the torture of the ‘hooded men’ in 2014 was unlawful.

Gerry Kelly said:

“The Supreme Court has ruled that the decision by the PSNI to discontinue the investigation into the torture of the ‘hooded men’ in 2014 was unlawful.

“The court also commented that the treatment to which the ‘hooded men’ were subjected to would be characterised today as torture stating 'It is likely that the deplorable treatment to which the ‘hooded men’ were subjected at the hands of the security forces would be characterised today, applying the standards of 2021, as torture. There is a growing body of high judicial authority in support of this view.'

“In addition to the physical beatings experienced by the ‘Hooded Men’, extreme physiological torture methods were also used.

"This case should not simply be viewed in the context of the Irish conflict, rather it goes to the very heart of defining what torture is.

“It is important that a message is sent out that torture is unacceptable regardless of the perpetrator.

“These men have campaigned for almost 50 years for truth and justice. They should not have to wait a moment longer.

“Sinn Féin will continue to support the ‘Hooded men’ in their campaign for justice and universal recognition of the torture they endured 50 years ago.”