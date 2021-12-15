Murphy hails pay rise for community and voluntary workers

Sinn Féin MLA Áine Murphy has welcomed today’s announcement by Minister Hargey that community and voluntary workers funded under the Department of Communities will receive a pay rise.

The Fermanagh & South Tyrone MLA said:

“I welcome the announcement by Minister Deirdre Hargey that she will give a pay rise to community workers who are helping to transform and regenerate our communities.

“This will also ensure that these workers are paid a living wage.

These workers are leading major plans and projects to improve people’s lives and have delivered visible change in communities across the north over recent years.

“Minister Hargey has listened to these workers – some of them may not have had a pay rise in 10 years – and delivered on this change today for workers funded by the Department of Communities, including those working under the Neighbourhood Renewal Programme.

“As we tackle this cost-of-living crisis, supporting workers and families and delivering better terms and conditions for workers and the living wage is a priority for Sinn Féin.”