Government has lost control of house prices- Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has said that the latest CSO figures show that this government has completely lost control of house prices.

The CSO Residential Property Price Index report for October, shows that house prices across the state have risen by 13.5% annually.

The Dublin Mid-West TD said:

"The latest CSO Residential Property Price Index report, like the one the one for September and the one before that, paint an acutely depressing picture.

“Since October 2020 house prices have increased by 13.5% across the state, with prices in Dublin rising by 12.3% and prices outside Dublin increasing by 14.6%.

“According to the data, the median new build house price for first time buyers across the state is now €343,000. The median new build house price in Dublin for the same cohort is €415,000. In Cork City, the median new build house price for first time buyers is €394,000.

"The figures also show that in the last eight years, house prices have increased by an astronomical 109.5%.

“Fine Gael and Fianna Fail are the only ones to blame for this mess. Their inability to do what is necessary to deliver genuinely affordable homes indicates how out of touch they are.

“This is supported by the facts. No affordable homes to buy delivered by any central government scheme under Fine Gael’s decade in power.

“The Fianna Fáil Minister for Housing will only invest an additional €60m in its affordable purchase fund.

“Buying a home and becoming part of a local community is now unattainable for so many people. Fine Gael don’t care about people struggling to buy a home. Their big, innovative idea is tax breaks.

“Fianna Fáil are still in the developer’s pockets as they promote inflationary demand side measures like their first home shared equity loan scheme.

“Until these parties are out of power it is highly unlikely we will see any change in policy direction. Sinn Féin has the solutions.

“Genuinely affordable homes to buy can be delivered for ordinary people in the communities they grew up in and the areas they want to live in. This government just doesn’t get it.”