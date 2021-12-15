High Street Voucher scheme should be extended until Christmas Eve - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called for the extension of the High Street Voucher scheme up until Christmas Eve to allow those people who are still receiving their Spend Local card to have the opportunity to spend it.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"Some people have only received their Spend Local cards in the past couple of days and I understand that the last batch of cards has gone out but some cards are still in the post system so people may receive those in the next day or two.

"It is important for those people to have the opportunity to get out and spend their £100 card in local businesses.

"The scheme has already been extended up until midnight on 19th December, I have written to the economy minister calling for a further extension of a few days up until Christmas Eve.

"This would allow those people who have only just received their card to spend it fully and in doing so support local businesses and the local economy as intended by the scheme."