Ban on rent increases only way to halt rising rents - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has commented on the publication of the quarterly rent index for quarter three of 2021 published this morning by the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB). The figures show that rents have risen on average by 8.3% across the state this year. The average rent is now €1,397 with average rents in Dublin now at an extortionate level of €1,916.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The RTB quarterly rent index for Q3 of 2021 indicates that rents have risen by 8.3% annually. The average rent is now €1,397 a month.

“Rents in Dublin have breached the HCIP cap that was in place and have risen by 6%. Rents outside the greater Dublin area Dublin risen by 12.7%.

“Twenty counties experienced rent rises of over 10%. With the figures show that rents are rising the fastest in Leitrim, with the county experiencing 21.5% year-on-year growth with Longford also experiencing rent rises of over 20%.

“The rent caps do not work for rent pressure zones and for counties where they don’t apply renters are left struggling with astronomical rent rises.

“This system needs to be scrapped and we need to see a ban on rent increases across the state. This government is in denial if it thinks anymore tinkering around the edges of a broken system will make any difference to renters.

“Sinn Féin has a plan to deliver genuinely affordable homes to rent and to buy. We would ban rent increases for three years and introduce a refundable tax credit worth one month’s rent for private rented sector tenants."