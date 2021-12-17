Economy minister must bring forward action plan on energy strategy - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the publication of the Department for the Economy's energy strategy needs to be followed with action, including a ban on petroleum licensing.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"I welcome the publication of the energy strategy after over two years of development, however it lacks detail on the actions and legislation to support it.

"The Economy Minister's must bring forward a clear and ambitous action plan in January.

"We are in a climate crisis and need to make progress to decarbonise now, further delay is not good enough.

"We are still awaiting proposals from the Economy Minister on the future of petroleum licensing which he planned to bring to the Executive by the end of the year.

"One of the key principles of the strategy is replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy so there is no place for petroleum development in the north.

"I would urge the economy minister to bring forward proposals to ban petroleum licensing in line with the priorities set in his own Energy Strategy.

"Sinn Féin will oppose any policy proposals that come to the Executive that allow the exploration, drilling for or extraction of petroleum in the north."