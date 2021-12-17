Mary Lou McDonald TD welcomes High Court finding that survivors were wrongly denied access to Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation draft report

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has welcomed the High Court's finding that the government wrongly refused Mother and Baby Homes survivors access to the Commission of Investigation's draft findings.

Speaking today, Teachta McDonald said:

“I welcome that the High Court has found that the government acted wrongly in denying survivors access to the Commission of Investigation’s draft report.

“It is clear that the report is totally lacking in any credibility and does not accurately reflect survivors’ experiences. This report has been entirely undermined and must not be allowed to stand.

“Survivors have been treated appalling by the state. Survivors came forward with great courage and dignity, to tell their stories and ensure that the truth would come out. However, at every turn they have been let down by this government which has failed to put in place proper support and recourse to justice.

“I want to again commend survivors for their bravery and determination. They should not have had to take this case against the Government for this admission to be made.

“The Government now needs to implement all of the Committee on Children’s recommendations regarding the Birth Information and Tracing Bill 2021.

"The Government must go back and re-evaluate the redress scheme to ensure they deliver a scheme which is fit for purpose and meets survivors' needs.”