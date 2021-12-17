Supports must be provided for workers and businesses following restrictions announcement - Martin Browne TD

Sinn Féin TD for Tipperary Martin Browne has said that it is imperative that workers and businesses affected by the lasted Covid restrictions this evening are provided with adequate supports to get them through the Christmas period and beyond.

Teachta Browne said:

“Today’s announcement will come as a real blow to the many business who have fallen victim to Covid-related restrictions since the pandemic began.

“Many people have discovered a week out from Christmas that they have no work.

“While public health advice must always be followed, these businesses have been repeatedly shoved from pillar to post by a government that is indecisive and chaotic in its approach to managing how we live with Covid.

“The government has an inability to plan manage and deliver in an orderly fashion.

“This is evident in delays to the booster vaccination programme, reluctance to roll out antigen testing, to deliver HEPA filters to schools and of course the failure to address hospital capacity have all led to the need to make decisions that will damage businesses, weddings and people’s Christmas plans.

“The government has been on the back-foot consistently when it comes to measures that can assist in restricting the spread of the virus.

“Mixed messaging and kite flying have also damaged business, heaped uncertainty on families, and have done a huge disservice to the public overall.

“The latest example of this irresponsible and cynical approach is how the government and its TDs and Senators have used leaked NPHET advice as a way to take credit for subsequently resisting those recommendations.

“The Government is using NPHET to deflect criticism of its own inadequacies.

“What has played out over the last day damaged business before the additional restrictions were even announced.

“This complete cynicism on the part of the government.

“Now that the hospitality and cultural industries are facing a further uphill battle to survive, and jobs are lost or the ability to earn has been significantly reduced, it is imperative that supports for those businesses and the workers are provided without resistance from government departments.”