Pandemic Unemployment Payment needs to be easily accessible to those impacted by latest restrictions - Claire Kerrane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Social Protection Claire Kerrane TD has said that access to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) has to be made as accessible as possible to those impacted by the latest restrictions announced this evening.

Speaking this evening, Teachta Kerrane said:

“Since the PUP reopened earlier this month for those impacted by Covid restrictions, workers have faced difficulties in getting the payment, especially in the entertainment sector.

“The fact that the PUP is only now accessible for those whose work has been impacted since December 7th has caused difficulties for those whose work was impacted prior to this date.

“For many in the entertainment sector their work had been impacted in November when the advice at that time was for people to reduce their social contacts. Many Musicians saw their December diaries wiped out. That is why I had asked Minister Humphreys to re-introduce the PUP.

“Those whose work has been impacted by public health advice should be able to easily access the PUP full stop. There should be no implications based on dates.

“Following the latest restrictions announced tonight we need to ensure that workers and families are supported, one week out from Christmas.

“I am calling on Minister Humphreys to ensure that any worker impacted by the restrictions can access the PUP. It needs to be as readily available as it was when first introduced. We need to support workers and businesses who are devastated by the latest announcement.”