Proposals to ensure Protocol facilitates supply of medicines 'welcome' - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has welcomed the publication of proposals by the European Commission to ensure the continued supply of medicines between Britain and the North without disruption.

The proposals will mean that medicines entering the north from Britain will not require additional labelling or testing, despite Britain being outside of the EU's pharmaceutical regulatory system as a result of Brexit.

Teachta McDonald said:

“I welcome the publication of these proposals by the European Commission to ensure that medicines can continue to be supplied from Britain to the North without any disruption. This gives vital certainty and stability to this crucial supply chain.

“When I met with Commission Vice President Maroš Šefčovič in Belfast earlier this year, I impressed on him the importance of making progress on this important issue. Mr Šefčovič has engaged extensively with communities in the north about this for many months and pledged to put forward workable solutions to address concerns. I welcome that he has now put forward those solutions.

“As I have always said, the protocol is necessary to protect the Good Friday Agreement, protect the all-island economy and prevent a hard border on our island. It is an essential part of dealing with the consequences of Brexit; which was rejected by those with a vote this island.

“The European Commission has listened to concerns about practical challenges around the Protocol and shown leadership in publishing these proposals to address these concerns. It is now up to the British government to engage with these proposals in good faith.

“Political rhetoric and brinkmanship helps no-one. Politicians must show leadership and a commitment to delivering workable and practical solutions to meet the needs of communities in the North.”