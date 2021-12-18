Possible disruption to home care services this winter ‘concerning’ – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has expressed concern at the impact of possible disruption and loss of services to people receiving home care over the winter.

The East Derry MLA said:

"A number of my constituents received letters advising them that due to current pressures, there could be changes to their home care service which could include the postponement of services, the cancelling of calls, alternative staffing arrangements or changes to call frequency and timings.

"I am very concerned at the impact of possible disruption and loss of services on people receiving home care over the winter, and this latest letter has caused alarm to a number of those receiving care and their families.

"While I appreciate care providers are under pressure due to staff being sick or having to self-isolate, it is vital that those who need care and have home care packages in place, receive that care.

"This is a vital service to support people in their own homes, it helps to avoid people needing to go into care homes and hospitals, especially at this difficult time.

''In November the Health Minister announced £23 million funding to support these services, but to date we have seen no detail or plans on how it is being delivered.

"I have written to the Minister today asking that he urgently make his plans for this funding public so that trusts and care providers are able to plan to deliver these important services.

"Last month Sinn Féin raised concerns with the Western Trust on this issue and we will be seeking clarity once again in the coming days on behalf of those who would potentially be affected." Críoch/Ends.