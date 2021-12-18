Sheehan condemns West Belfast shooting

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has said that local people are shocked after a man has been shot in a gun attack in the St.James area of West Belfast.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“Today a local man was shot in an attack in St.James'.

“There is absolutely no place in our community for guns or for those involved in this attack.

"A police operation is ongoing in the St.James' area and I would appeal to anyone with information on this shooting to bring it forward to the PSNI."