Community in shock at North Belfast murder- Finucane

18 December, 2021 - by John Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has said the local community is in shock after the murder of a woman in the Old Park area of North Belfast. 

The North Belfast MP said: 

“The local community is in shock at the news that a woman has been murdered in the Old Park area. 

“My thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time. 

“A police murder investigation is underway and I would call on anyone with any information which may help those inquiries to contact the PSNI.”

