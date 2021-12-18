Community in shock at North Belfast murder- Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has said the local community is in shock after the murder of a woman in the Old Park area of North Belfast.

The North Belfast MP said:

“The local community is in shock at the news that a woman has been murdered in the Old Park area.

“My thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“A police murder investigation is underway and I would call on anyone with any information which may help those inquiries to contact the PSNI.”