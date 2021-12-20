Delargy Welcomes Equality Commission investigation into the High Street Voucher Scheme

The MLA said:

"I welcome the investigation by the Equality Commission into the rollout of the High Street Voucher and the exclusion of under 18's.

Earlier this year I brought a Petition to the Assembly calling for the scheme to be extended to 16-17 year olds who work and pay tax but who were denied a voucher.

Despite receiving many signatures the Economy Minister point blank refused to extend the scheme.

The DfE Equality Screening was not carried out at the earliest stage which is best practice and it was instead done as a last minute exercise, I look forward to the outcome of this investigation and into the ramifications that this had."