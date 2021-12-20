DUP Economy Minister must extend the High Street Voucher scheme - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called on the DUP Economy Minister to extend the High Street Voucher scheme spending deadline for those who did not receive their cards on time.

The party's economy spokesperson and chair of the Assembly's economy committee said:

"I have been dealing with many queries about Spend Local cards over the past number of weeks and over the last few days I have had people in touch who were verified but never received a card.

"I have also had a number of people in contact who did receive their card and activated it but when they tried to use it, it would not work.

"I wrote to the economy minister last week urging him to extend the deadline for using the card, so those who had received the card late got a chance to spend it.

"I reiterate that call so that those who lost out due the card arriving late, or because the card and pin did not work, have another opportunity to spend their £100.

"I am now also calling on the DUP economy minister to ensure all those who were verified for a Spend Local card receive it and have the opportunity to spend it.

"It is simply unfair and unacceptable that some people have lost out on the £100 card through no fault of their own, particularly given the financial pressures that both families and businesses are currently under.

"The economy minister needs to recognise this and rectify it."