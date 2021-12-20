O'Dowd: Universities must engage with students and staff over changes to teaching and assessment

The Sinn Féin MLA said:

I also call on the Economy Minister Gordon Lyons to work with Universities to ensure they and their students have all the support they need at this time

It is imperative that students are kept informed on when arrangements will come into place and for how long so that they are not left in the dark when planning their studies.

I would ask that universities put in place adequate student support services at this time and engage with students as much as possible."