Growing all Ireland trade must be maximised - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said a strategy is needed to maximise the potential of growing all Ireland trade.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"Another report, which has been published by the ESRI and Department of Finance in the south, has highlighted the changing trading relationships and growing all Ireland trade as a result of Brexit.

"This report shows a drop in imports from Britain to the south of Ireland and a less dramatic drop in exports from the south to Britain.

"Some of the drop in imports has been offset by increased trade from the north to the south, which has been documented by the monthly CSO trade figures over the course of the year.

"The increase in all island trade, which has been possible due to the protocol, needs to be built upon.

"There has been a complete failure by the DUP economy minister to date to recognise the new trading realities, he can no longer be blind to opportunities that exist because it doesn't fit his political ideology.

“We need a strategy to take advantage of the protections of the protocol and the north's continued access to the EU single market and to maximise growing all island trade, this can create more jobs and investment across the island."