New business supports welcome, but reopening plan must follow - Louise O'Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, and Employment, Louise O’Reilly TD, has welcomed the new supports announced for businesses impacted by the public health restrictions, but she said a plan must now follow for a safe return to full trading in 2022.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“Today’s announcement that additional supports will be provided to businesses impacted by new public health restrictions is extremely welcome.

“The announcement of these new restrictions last Friday came as another disappointment, in a long line of disappointments, for the hospitality sector.

“Over the past number of days businesses and workers across the hospitality sector have been worrying about their future.

“Today’s announcement will hopefully lift some of that worry.

“It was important that Government supports were comparable to the impact of the public health restrictions, which, a week out from Christmas, was always going to cause a significant impact during such busy trading weeks.

“Today’s announcement will help the sector through the next number of weeks, but it is clear that a plan is also needed for the future of the sector.

“The best way to plan for a future safe return to full trading in 2022 is through dialogue between the government and the hospitality sector.

“Any such meetings must include a detailed discussion on ventilation, filtration and all mitigation measures, as well as a comprehensive assessment of the impact of warehoused debt.

“Given the seriousness of the situation, and the public health restrictions imposed on the hospitality sector, certainty must be provided to the sector.

"All questions must be answered, and I believe the best way forward heading into the New Year is for dialogue between government and stakeholders in the hospitality sector to take place at the earliest available opportunity.”