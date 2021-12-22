All verified applicants should receive Spend Local cards -Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the decision to reopen the High Street Voucher scheme for those who had problems using their Spend Local card or received it late and has said all verified applicants need to be issued the £100 card.

The Sinn Féin Economy spokesperson said:

“I had urged the DUP Economy Minister to extend the spending for the High Street Voucher to ensure everyone who was verified for the scheme is able to access their Spend Local card.

“I welcome today’s announcement that the Spend Local scheme will reopen from 09.00 on 24th December to 23.59 on 7th Januaryfor those who had problems using card or received it late.

“I am also seeking clarity that those who were verified but didn't receive cards will get their card issued.

“I hope this extension will ensure that as many people have the opportunity to use their Spend Local card and support local businesses.”