Senator Paul Gavan slams decision to quash security industry ERO

Sinn Féin Senator, Paul Gavan has commented on the news that the High Court has agreed to quash the Employment Regulation Order (ERO) for the security industry on foot of Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employments Leo Varadkar’s recommendation.

Seanadóir Gavan said:

“The news today that the High Court has agreed to quash an ERO for the security industry is worrying and it will set a very dangerous precedent.

“The case taken by two Dublin-based, and one Louth-based security firms, made a claim that the ERO was unfair, and that the process 'lacked transparency'.

“These comments completely lack basis, and they call into question the entire process of the Joint Labour committees and the Labour Court system.

“The three firms in question have made claims that the market should be allowed to set its own rates, however this claim is laughable.

“If the market was setting appropriate rates then the need for the Joint Labour Committee and the ERO would not have been necessary.

“It is high time that these companies stop this nonsense and engage effectively with a system that aims to improve the basic rights for employees. The rights to a basic rate of pay, the right to sick pay, and the right to payment’s should they get injured on the job.

“This industry has been cutting costs over the last number of years and the only people to really suffer have been the operatives who stand on the frontline representing the companies they work for.”