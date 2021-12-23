Education Minister must extend support for childcare providers- Brogan

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Children and Young people Nicola Brogan has called on the Education Minister Michelle McIlveen to extend financial support to Childcare Providers.

The Sinn Féin MLA said:

“I am calling on the Minister of Education to extend the Childcare Temporary Closure Support Fund into the New Year,”

“The anticipated rise in Covid infections means that childcare providers face another uncertain year of temporary closures due to the virus, therefore they must be supported financially to stay in business.

"I welcome that indemnity cover for childcare providers has been extended to March 2022, but we need to see an extension to the Childcare Temporary Closure Fund.

"I have written to the Minister, seeking confirmation that this fund will be extended and have asked for a review of the Childcare Sustainability Funding.

“Throughout the pandemic childcare providers played a vital role in enabling key workers, including our doctors, nurses and health staff to attend work and support our communities. The Minister should immediately confirm her intention to continue supporting this important sector.”