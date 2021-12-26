Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald extends condolences on the death of Desmond Tutu

Speaking on the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald TD said:

“I am saddened to learn of the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. His life was marked by a courageous determination to confront and oppose the injustice of apartheid in his beloved South Africa.

“He was a defender of human rights and a fearless and outspoken voice for the marginalised worldwide.

“A friend to Ireland, he strongly supported the Irish peace process and came to meet political leaders in 1998, and a number of times after the Good Friday Agreement was ratified.

“He will also be remembered for how in 1984 he invited the heroic Dunnes Stores anti-apartheid strikers to meet with him in London on his way to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

“On behalf of Sinn Féin, I wish to pay tribute to Archbishop Tutu who was highly respected in Ireland, and across the world, and whose legacy of fighting injustice and defending human rights will never be lost or forgotten.”