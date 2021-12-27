Community stunned following tragic road accident - Begley

The West Tyrone MP said:

“I wish to extend my deepest sympathy to the families of the three young men killed and the young man seriously injured in an accident at Garvaghey.

“The scale of this tragedy has stunned the entire community, but everyone will rally around to support all those affected in what will be difficult days ahead.

“I wish to pay tribute to the emergency services for all their efforts at the scene.”