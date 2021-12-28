Sheehan welcomes Bog Meadows upgrade proposals

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has welcomed proposals from Belfast City Council which would transform the Bog Meadows Nature Reserve.

The West Belfast MLA said:

'The proposals approved by Belfast City Council will upgrade foot and cycle paths, provide better lighting for the early mornings and darker evenings and install more seating throughout the reserve.

'The £5 million project which will be funded by money from the EU Peace 4 Programme, will connect existing open spaces in north and west Belfast along a 12 kilometre route from Clarendon Playing Fields to the new Transport Hub in the city centre.

'This is really positive news for local residents and for those from further afield who will be able to enjoy first class walking and cycling routes.

'I want to commend the work of local Sinn Féin Councillors in Belfast City Hall who worked hard to deliver this investment into West Belfast.