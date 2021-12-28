Hargey urges caution on Belfast docks fire

Responding to news that a large fire has broken out in the area of East Twin Road by the docks, Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey has urged members of the public to keep a safe distance from the blaze to allow emergency services get on with their work.

The South Belfast MLA said:

'Emergency services are currently at the scene working to bring this fire under control.

'It's important they are given the space to do their jobs and I would urge members of the public to stay safe and to stay away from the scene.