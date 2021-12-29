Gildernew calls for increased COVID testing capacity

Sinn Féin Health Spokesperson Colm Gildernew MLA has said that increasing COVID testing capacity must be an immediate priority.

“Over the Christmas period we have seen increasing numbers of people testing positive and identified as close contacts for COVID19.

“This has resulted in increased demand for PCR test appointments and online orders of lateral flow test kits.

“The increased demand has, however, created a shortage of PCR test appointments and supply of lateral flow test kits.

“This shortage must be addressed as an immediate priority if we are to reduce the spread of the virus and protect our health service and our hard-pressed health workers.

“I also want to pay tribute to the staff at testing centres and laboratories who are working tirelessly throughout this difficult period, work must be urgently undertaken to ensure that these workers' are properly supported and resourced.”