Sinn Féin launch Hydrogen Strategy Bill 2021 - Darren O’Rourke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Climate Action Darren O’Rourke TD today launched the Hydrogen Strategy Bill 2021.

The bill, which is sponsored by Deputy O'Rourke and colleagues Maurice Quinlivan TD, Réada Cronin TD and Johnny Guirke TD, seeks to ensure the state is prepared to realise the full potential of green hydrogen through the preparation of a national hydrogen strategy.

Speaking at Leinster House today, Teachta O’Rourke said:

“Green hydrogen, i.e. hydrogen generated from renewable energy sources through electrolysis of water, is emerging as a sustainable solution for the decarbonisation of many sectors.

“It has, for example, the potential to act as a store for surplus renewable energy, an alternative source of heat for homes and businesses, and an alternative source of fuel in the transport sector, including for long-haul and heavy goods vehicles.

“With its abundance of renewables, particularly off-shore wind, Ireland is uniquely positioned to harness the potential of green hydrogen. Despite this, Ireland does not have a hydrogen strategy.

“By comparison, the European Commission published their strategy in July 2020 and our neighbours in Scotland published their first strategy in 2015.

“The lack of a strategy jeopardises our ability to make the most of our abundant renewable resources through the creation of a complementary hydrogen network. It also limits our potential to secure funding and to be a green hydrogen leader.

“The coalition government is behind the curve on off-shore renewables. When it comes to hydrogen, they aren’t even on the pitch. This has to change.

“Today, Sinn Féin are happy to publish the Hydrogen Strategy Bill 2021.

“The bill seeks to ensure the state is prepared to realise the full potential of green hydrogen through the preparation of a national hydrogen strategy and, to this end, includes provision for comprehensive consultation with stakeholders.

"The bill, if implemented, would oblige the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications to draft and publish a hydrogen strategy within six months of its passing.

“Depending entirely on the private sector or delaying until the second half of the decade will not do. Decisions made today will impact on our ability to meet our 2030 climate targets. The Climate Change Advisory Council has already pointed to the gap between Government climate policy and Government climate action.

“We need action now. As part of that, we need a hydrogen strategy without delay.”