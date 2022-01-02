British Government must act urgently to cut energy costs. - Murphy

Sinn Féin MLA and finance minister, Conor Murphy, has urged the British Government to act urgently to cut energy costs for families this winter.

The Newry & Armagh MLA said:

“In November I called on the British Treasury to suspend VAT on energy bills to support families and businesses facing an uncertain winter.”

"The cost of living crisis is severely impacting many of our citizens, causing significant hardship for families and businesses during what is an already difficult period.

“Over the course of the pandemic, we have seen workers, businesses and families struggle immensely. Many will now continue to face significant financial challenges as we move through the winter period, with households and businesses coming under even more pressure from spiralling energy prices.

“I am urging the British Government to act now to give much needed relief to workers and families.’’