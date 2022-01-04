People verified for £100 voucher must be able to spend it – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called on the DUP Economy Minister to ensure those who were verified for a Spend Local card but didn't receive it, will get the £100 card and opportunity to spend it.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"While the majority of those who applied for the Spend Local scheme received their card and got to spend it, others had difficulty using their card, received it late or not at all.

"The scheme has been reopened for a limited number of people but there has been no clarity yet from the DUP economy minister for those who were verified for the £100 card but didn't receive it.

"It would be both unfair and unacceptable if those who were verified for a card but didn't receive it through no fault of their own, did not have the opportunity to spend it in local businesses and to support the local economy.

"I am again calling on the DUP economy minister to ensure those who were verified for the Spend Local scheme receive the £100 card and to provide clarity on this as soon as possible."