Archibald condemns gun attack on house in Dungiven

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has condemned a gun attack on a house in Dungiven tonight (Tuesday).

The East Derry MLA said:

“I condemn a shooting in Finvola Park in Dungiven tonight which has left a man in hospital.

“There is absolutely no place for guns in our communities; local people are shocked at this reckless and irresponsible attack.

"Those responsible for this attack have nothing to offer and they need to end these futile acts immediately.

“I would urge anyone with any information to contact the police.”