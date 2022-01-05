‘Essential we have a plan for safe school return’ - Sheehan in bid to recall Assembly

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has said the education minister must ensure a safe return to school plan which ‘puts the safety of children, parents and school staff first’.

Speaking after tabling a recall of the Assembly petition to discuss the safe return of schools, the party’s education spokesperson said:

“The priority for everyone needs to be on ensuring that our schools can function safely and that staff, children and parents are protected.

“The Omicron variant and rising cases is increasing the pressure on school staff.

“The education minister needs to come to the Assembly to set out a clear plan for schools returning which puts the safety of pupils, teachers and parents first and deals with the pressures on school staff caused by rising infection rates.”