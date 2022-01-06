Economy Minister needs to recognise Protocol opportunities - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the Protocol has helped protect businesses in the North from the impact of Brexit and a strategy is needed to build on existing opportunities through continued access to the EU single market to create jobs and bring investment.

The party's Economy Spokesperson said:

"Over recent months a number of businesses have taken advantage of the north's special status under the Protocol of continued access to both the EU single market and the British market.

"This has seen new investment and expansion with new jobs created as a result.

"Businesses have cited the protocol and the ability to access the EU single market along with well developed local supply chains which have helped them to avoid the supply problems created by Brexit.

“The most recent example is the Henderson Group which has expanded over the past year and has further plans to do so.

"To date the DUP Economy Minister has failed to recognise the new trading realities. It is time he put the economic wellbeing of businesses and families here before his own narrow political ideology.

"We need to see action to put in place a strategy to take advantage of the protections of the protocol and the north's continued access to the EU single market along with growing all-island trade, to create more jobs and investment across the island."