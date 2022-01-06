Sheehan welcomes Assembly recall on safe school return plan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has welcomed confirmation that the Assembly will be recalled to discuss the need for schools to reopen safely.

Speaking after his proposal to bring MLAs back early was supported by other parties, the Sinn Féin education spokesperson said:

“I welcome confirmation that the Assembly will be recalled to discuss the need for schools to reopen safely and the extra pressure faced by school staff as a result of rising Covid19 infection rates.

“The education minister needs to come to the Assembly on Monday and set out a return to school plan which puts the safety of pupils, teachers and parents first.”