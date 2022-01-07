Government needs to make Ireland’s voice heard in opposition to illegal Israeli detention – John Brady TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Defence, John Brady TD, has welcomed the announcement that Palestinian hunger striker Hisham Abu Hawash is set to be released next month, bringing to an end a hunger strike protest that lasted 141 days. Five other hunger strikers held under similar conditions were released before Christmas.
Teachta Brady said:
“Hisham Abu Hawash was imprisoned by Israeli authorities without charge, without trial, and without any evidence whatsoever being proffered against him by his jailors, under what Israel terms Administrative Detention.
“It is important to note that there are a further 500 Palestinians being held under these conditions. It is illegal, it is indiscriminate, and it is wrong.
“Despite the impending release of Abu Hawash, the campaign to bring an end to the practice of Administrative Detention must not only continue but intensify.
“Abu Hawash is just one of several Palestinian prisoners held under Administrative Detention, who secured their release following a pro-longed hunger strike.
“Israel’s insistence on continuing with this illegal practice, which amounts to nothing less than internment without trial, will inevitably lead to more imprisoned Palestinians being forced to undertake hunger strike protests against their illegal detention.
“Countries like Ireland are in a position to lead out on this campaign. Both on the UN Security Council and at the heart of the EU.
“Minister Simon Coveney needs to lead out on this. He needs to make sure that the voice of Ireland is heard, that Israel understands that its campaign of illegal repression against the
Palestinian People will face consequences from democratic countries and institutions.”