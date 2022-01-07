Matt Carthy TD extends sympathies following passing of journalist Patsy McArdle

Cavan Monaghan Sinn Féin TD, Matt Carthy, has extended his condolences and those of his party, to the family and friends of Castlelayney based journalist, Patsy McArdle.

Teachta Carthy said:

“It is so sad to hear of the passing of Patsy McArdle, one of the finest journalists Monaghan has ever produced; and a great character all round.

“I had the honour of knowing Patsy since I was first elected to Carrickmacross Town Council in 1999 when he covered council meetings for the Northern Standard. He was always extremely fair and thorough in his reports and often offered a quiet word of advice to a political novice - advice that was best heeded.

“In the many years since, indeed for many years beforehand, Patsy was a mainstay of delivering local news and regularly provided national outlets with an honest perspective from the border region.

“I was delighted when Patsy travelled to the European Parliament to compile a report on my work as MEP - he could always find the Monaghan angle in the most convoluted of EU legislation! When Patsy got in touch, there was never an option of not providing a quote but likewise, whenever a political representative or local community needed to highlight an issue - he was the man to get the story out.

“Patsy will be sadly missed by those who worked with him in the Northern Standard and many other outlets, by people across Monaghan and surrounding counties but especially in his beloved Castleblayney - and by all who had the privilege of knowing him, myself included.

“To his partner Patricia, daughter Marie and her family; and to all who will mourn his loss, I offer my own sympathies and those of Sinn Féin.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”.