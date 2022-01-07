Plan needed to maximise Lough Neagh potential- O'Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has called for a partnership approach to the development of Lough Neagh so that it can reach its full potential as Ireland's largest freshwater Lough.

The Upper Bann MLA said:

“Lough Neagh is the largest freshwater Lough in Ireland and supplies the north with 40% of its drinking water.

“There isn't enough being done to maximise the benefits or the potential of the lough. The Lough Neagh partnership is calling on the relevant government agencies to step up and take responsibility for this.

“ I recently asked the Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon to take the lead and work with the relevant partners to take responsibility for this work and to consider including Lough Neagh under the remit of Waterways Ireland.”

“Lough Neagh has huge tourism and economic potential, but without a proper plan and joined up working across government that potential won't be realised.

''I will continue to make the case for this project to be taken forward as a priority.