DUP threat to walk Ministers out of Executive ‘irresponsible’ – McDonald

Speaking in response to public comments from DUP Leader Jeffrey Donaldson today where he has yet again threatened to act against the political stability of the institutions should the British government and EU not satisfy his demands on the Irish Protocol, Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald TD said:

“I spoke to Jeffrey Donaldson today and have told him that any move to walk his Ministers out of the Executive in protest at the Protocol is irresponsible.

“To do so during a public health crisis is reckless.

“With the departure of David Frost as British Brexit Minister before Christmas, we have requested to meet his successor Liz Truss without delay to impress on her the reality that the DUP do not speak for a majority of businesses or citizens anywhere.

“The fact is that the Protocol is working for business and the economy in the north. The focus needs to be on making it work better.

“The onus is firmly on the British government and EU to conclude talks which achieves this outcome urgently.”