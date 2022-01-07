Kerry fire service can play role in preventing cardiac deaths - Pa Daly TD
Sinn Féin TD for Kerry, Pa Daly, has today welcomed confirmation from the National Ambulance Service (NAS) that fire and rescue service personnel can be deployed as first responders.
Teachta Daly said:
“The key area where this new protocol can be used is combatting cardiac deaths. Every second counts when people have a heart attack, and the ability of trained fire services personnel to respond has the potential to save lives.
“The NAS’ confirmation must now be followed by serious engagement on the part of Kerry County Council, who are ultimately responsible for fire services in the county.
“That engagement must be swift, considering the massive pressure on the ambulance service. Central government must also play a role and I have previously called for greater resources to be provided to both the fire service and National Ambulance Service in Kerry.
“The high degree of peripherality in the county, which has three peninsulas, means response times can be lengthy. There is a required level of service we need to keep people safe in Kerry, and all stakeholders must seize the opportunity today’s news presents.”