MacManus Welcomes Announcement of New Operator for Donegal Airport Dublin Route

MacManus Welcomes Announcement of New Operator for Donegal Airport Dublin Route



Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has welcomed today’s announcement that Emerald Airlines have been awarded the contract to operate the PSO air service between Donegal and Dublin Airports from February 26th. The Midlands North West representative had raised the need for a new carrier with the Department of Transport following a recent visit to Donegal Airport.



MEP MacManus said:

“Today’s announcement is very welcome news for passengers in Donegal who rely on this service.”

“The Donegal-Dublin air service is vital for local connectivity given the inadequate public transport such as rail throughout the county as well as poor roads, which leave travellers facing journey times of several hours to Dublin.”



“The service is also critical for economic development and tourism in the northwest region and is pivotal to the local economy, sustaining 30 jobs within the airport and many more in spin-off industries.”



“I was delighted to visit Donegal Airport in October and meet with the Management Director Eilis Docherty, who outlined the importance of this service to the region. Since that meeting I have been in contact with the Department of Transport to impress upon them the need to ensure that a new carrier is secured for the route.”



“I wish the team at Donegal Airport and Emerald Airlines all the best for the future as the new service commences.” ENDS

