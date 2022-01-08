Time to begin planning for a Leaving Cert based on choice - Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD has said that Leaving Cert students must be given a choice between accredited grades or sitting exams this year.

Teachta Ó Laoghaire said:

“The Leaving Cert class of 2022 has endured enormous disruption, with school closures in the last two years, many students having to self-isolate and with teachers self-isolating for lengthy periods.

“This has meant that many students are finding it very difficult to get the curriculum covered.

“We also know that students could yet face disruptions such as further self-isolation, teachers self-isolating, or family members becoming ill.

“It is not an ordinary exam year, and cannot be treated as such.

“We believe that it is now necessary to begin planning for a Leaving Cert based on choice.

“Students should have the option to have an accredited grade or a model of that kind in a subject, or in several subjects.

“However, we also believe that many students want the option to sit an exam – and last year's Leaving Cert is proof of that.

“Sinn Féin were to the fore in arguing for a choice-based approach last year because we believe that many students want the opportunity to sit the exam, that this should be offered to them, but that there are students who just have not had the opportunity to cover the course.

“I am urging the Minister for Education to now reconvene the stakeholder group on state examinations to explore these options, and any modifications required from last year.

“The Minister must also engage with the Minister for Higher and Further Education regarding third level places to ensure that access to third level can be maximised.”