Public consultation open for Assisted Decision-Making Capacity Bill - Mark Ward TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Mental Health Mark Ward TD has urged people to have their voices heard and to take part in the public consultation for the The Assisted Decision-Making Capacity (Amendment) Bill 2021.

Teachta Ward said this Bill represents a chance to improve people's human rights and ensure they are respected regarding their right to make decisions for themselves. This will lead to huge changes for people with psychosocial disabilities or mental health difficulties.

The deadline for submissions on the Bill is January 17th 2022. In addition, the Decision Support Service also opens Phase 2 of it's public consultation on Codes of Practice for people who will be involved in assisted decision-making. The deadline for submissions to this is February 18th 2022.

Teachta Ward said:

“The long-awaited commencement of the Assisted Decision-Making (Capacity) Act represents a sea-change to how people's human rights are respected regarding their right to make decisions for themselves.

“People will be presumed to have capacity and all efforts must be taken to ensure that a person's will and preferences around their decisions are respected, upheld and implemented. This will be a huge change for people with psychosocial disabilities or mental health difficulties.

“People will be able to make their own decisions around the treatments they wish to receive if they have a mental health crisis. Advance Healthcare Directives (AHDs) and talking to your family members or supports about the types of treatment you do and don't want will be really important.

“For example, some people with mental health difficulties had electro-convulsive therapy (ECT) used on them against their will during previous admissions. In 2020, 442 ECT treatments were administered without consent.

“This is why it is so important to have your voice heard in these chances for change - I would encourage everyone to write to the Joint Committee about the Assisted Decision-Making Capacity (Amendment) Bill 2021.

"I would also encourage everyone to send in their thoughts to the Decision Support Service on their draft codes of practice for people who may be advocating for you or assisting you with decisions in your future.

“There is a very tight timeframe for work on this amendment bill and I wanted to inform you that it is currently open for public consultation. The deadline is January 17th 2022, but I am keen to hear your thoughts on the heads of bill. Information can be found here.

“Today, January 10th 2022, the Decision Support Service also opens Phase 2 of it's public consultation on Codes of Practice for people who will be involved in assisted decision-making. The deadline for submissions is February 18th 2022 and more information can be found here."