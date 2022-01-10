Kimmins calls for ambitious road safety targets in new strategy

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins said the Road Safety Strategy must be ambitious to protect people on our roads and save lives.

Speaking after party responded to the public consultation on the strategy, the Newry and Armagh MLA said:

“We need to have the right measures in place to improve road safety and reduce the number of collisions and prevent deaths on our roads.

“The Road Safety Strategy 2030 needs to be ambitious to protect people on our roads and save lives. That was the clear message in Sinn Féin’s response to the consultation.” Críoch/Ends