Goldmining application for site in East Clare must be halted - Violet-Anne Wynne TD

Sinn Féin TD for Clare Violet-Anne Wynne has supported local environmental group calls for intervention in a mining licence application for a site in East Clare.

Yesterday, Clare County Council passed an emergency motion to request an extension of the period whereby constituents can submit objections to the licence and requested more information on the proposed operation.

Activists argue that it stands to create environmental damage and threatens both water and air quality of the region.

Teachta Wynne said:

“I became aware of the operation last week as many constituents and environmental groups reached out to me expressing their concerns.

“The applicant is Minco Ireland Ltd., which is a subsidiary of multinational corporation Minco Plc. That has been linked by multiple controversial mining projects across the world.

“The timing of this whole application is very underhanded. The notice was announced on 9th of December and the deadline for objections was midnight on the night of the 8th of January.

“Locals were unaware, Councillors were unaware. The whole process was pushed through with the intention of not attracting too much attention in a vain attempt to forge it through without cost/benefit analysis.

“The lack of appropriate consultation is concerning as this development stands to generate significant environmental damage to the region. Mining produces the most amount of toxic waste of virtually any industry and air and water quality are detrimentally impacted.

“Also, and crucially, the greenhouse emissions involved in mining are incredibly high. They fly in the face of our attempts to move towards carbon-neutrality and our Climate Action commitments.

“This is the type of project that represents the elite and corporate interests but does untold damage to the environment and the locals who inhabit it. The rushed way in which it was announced and advanced shows that there are vested interests at play.

“I welcome the fact that the Council moved quickly and passed an emergency motion to halt the application process and to seek more information.

“I myself have written to Minister Ryan asking for an environmental impact report and questioning the fact that in 2018 he protested against Dalradian Mining company in Co. Tyrone, but now as Minister, he is approving the granting of these licences.

"If it wasn’t ok for Tyrone why is it ok for Clare? It seems his ethics have changed in line with his hat. This is Green hypocrisy at its finest.

“I will be keeping an eye on the campaign and doing what I can to support the communities affected."