Parties must work together to solve the problems facing society – O’Neill

Two years on since the restoration of the political institutions, the Joint Head of Government Michelle O’Neill said today:

“Two years ago the Assembly and other institutions of the Good Friday Agreement were restored after the parties and two governments agreed the New Decade, New Approach agreement.

“We are working hard to tackle health waiting lists, to provide additional support for mental health facilities, to tackle educational underachievement, to secure the further expansion of Magee University, the delivery of Casement Park and the delivery of the A5 major road project west of the Bann.

“We are also continuing to work for the overdue delivery of the promised Irish language legislation and culture package.”

The Mid Ulster MLA added:

“As an Executive, the top priority has been and remains the response to COVID-19, ensuring the continued successful roll-out of the vaccination and booster programme across the population and rebuilding our economy to sustain jobs and livelihoods.

“When there is a unity of purpose, we can tackle the big challenges and get our society through.

“People want mature political leaders who will get things done.

“We must continue working together to solve the problems facing this society to ensure we go forward and deliver a better and progressive future.

“Our mission is to deliver on health, housing, education and jobs for everyone across the whole community.

“That’s my commitment and that of my party to the public.”