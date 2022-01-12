O'Dowd - slams attempts by the DUP Economy Minister to increase student fees

The party’s further and higher education spokesperson said:

“Sinn Féin will oppose attempts by the DUP economy minister to raise student fees by almost 60 percent to over £7,200.

“Students should not pay the price for the Tory/DUP Brexit which will see £65 million of EU funding stripped from the Department of the Economy’s budget.

“Alongside huge hikes to student fees, this would also see support grants scrapped and University and Apprenticeship places cut at a time where we need more people gaining skills and qualifications.

“Not content with acting against the wishes of the majority of people in the north on Brexit, the DUP now want to punish students to cover for their own failures and damage to our economy.

“I made it clear today at the economy committee that this is totally unacceptable and that Sinn Féin will stand up for students and against this proposal.”